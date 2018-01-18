DELTONA, Fla. — A woman is accused of sending a small child to steal a package from the front porch of a Florida home.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that home surveillance video captured the image of the 6-year-old boy getting out of a car, running to the home’s front door, and taking the package Monday afternoon.

The homeowner told investigators the package contained a $30 battery for a garage door opener.

Twenty-year-old Santana Lindsey was arrested Wednesday. She’s charged with principal to burglary of a dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect. Jail records show she’s being held on a $5,500 bond. Records don’t list an attorney for her.

The relationship between Lindsey and the boy wasn’t explained.