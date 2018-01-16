ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say four people, including two children, have died in a fire at a home in suburban Detroit.

Michigan State Police say two other people were seriously injured in the fire early Tuesday in Oakland County’s Rose Township. Police say the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and at least one had severe burns.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman, says in an email that authorities are waiting for the fire to be extinguished before moving ahead with an investigation.

Shaw tells WWJ-AM a neighbor called 911 early Tuesday to report the fire. He says the home about 40 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Detroit was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.