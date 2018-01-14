WHITAKERS, N.C. — Authorities say two people are dead after their vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks ahead of an oncoming Amtrak train in rural North Carolina.

Multiple media organizations report a couple, who appeared to be in their 60s, was killed Sunday afternoon near Whitakers, about 70 miles (about 115 kilometers) east of Raleigh, the state capital.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says no one about the southbound train was injured and service was suspended as law enforcement investigated the crash.

The train originated in New York City and was bound for Savannah, Georgia.

The dead weren’t immediately identified.

Author photo
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.