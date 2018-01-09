INDIANAPOLIS — A special prosecutor has been appointed to oversee the case against an Indianapolis City-County councilman charged with three counts of child molestation.

A special judge in Hendricks County on Tuesday granted Republican Councilman Jeff Miller’s request, and Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham II was named the special prosecutor. Miller is accused of fondling two young female friends of his son in his home.

Court documents say Miller told investigators that he didn’t intend for his touching to be sexual.

Miller requested the special prosecutor because Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, a Democrat, supported Miller’s opponent in a 2015 council race. Curry opposed the request.

At the time he was charged, Miller said he would resign his seat, but he has not.