OLATHE, Kan. — A former nurse at two Kansas City suburban hospitals has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for sexually abusing anesthetized patients.

Fifty-year-old Dennis Clark was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in November to one count of aggravated sodomy. As part of his plea, less serious charges involving two other patients were dropped.

The Kansas City Star reports that misdemeanor charges alleging that Clark exposed himself to neighbors in Gardner were also dismissed.

The incidents occurred at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police began investigating Clark in May 2014, after a patient reported being sexually assaulted. Two other women reported similar incidents.

Charges are still pending in Wyandotte County.

Clark’s registered nursing license was revoked after he was charged.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com