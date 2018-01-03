OMAHA, Neb. — A regional bank plans to give all its full-time employees $1,000 bonuses because of the federal tax reforms that were recently approved.

Great Southern Bank said Wednesday that its part-time employees will receive $500 bonuses as well.

Great Southern President and CEO Joseph Turner says the tax reforms should boost the U.S. economy, which will help the banking business.

Great Southern is based in Springfield, Missouri. It runs 104 bank branches in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

Turner says the bank will discuss the full financial impact of the tax reforms on its business when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings.