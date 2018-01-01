INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after her car completely submerged under the ice of a retention pond on New Year’s Eve and Indianapolis firefighters pulled her through its sunroof minutes later.

The Indianapolis Star reports the woman called 911 just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday as she drove 150 yards onto the ice and sought a way out. When her car broke through, she screamed that her car was filling with water.

The newspaper reports the vehicle was entirely submerged by 8:33. The first diver was in the water 10 minutes later and the woman was on shore by 8:47.

FOX59.com first reported the incident. It cited a fire department official as saying it’s unclear why the woman’s car ended up on the ice. The woman hasn’t been identified.