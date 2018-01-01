INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after her car completely submerged under the ice of a retention pond on New Year’s Eve and Indianapolis firefighters pulled her through its sunroof minutes later.

The Indianapolis Star reports the woman called 911 just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday as she drove 150 yards onto the ice and sought a way out. When her car broke through, she screamed that her car was filling with water.

The newspaper reports the vehicle was entirely submerged by 8:33. The first diver was in the water 10 minutes later and the woman was on shore by 8:47.

FOX59.com first reported the incident. It cited a fire department official as saying it’s unclear why the woman’s car ended up on the ice. The woman hasn’t been identified.

Author photo
The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.