RIGHT NOW: 41° Overcast
TODAY: 41° Overcast
TONIGHT: 24° Overcast

SPONSORED BY JOHNSON MEMORIAL

Print

Local

Police want public’s help in identifying man

-
(Free)
Bargersville police are looking for the public's help identifying a man they suspect was involved the theft of a truck from an auto sales...
Device could aid heroin addiction recovery

(Subscriber)
Wanted: Money to continue downtown Franklin development

(Subscriber)
Franklin seniors can pursue scholarship

(Subscriber)
Fair board member honored for years of work

(Subscriber)

Local Sports

Dragons avenge early season loss to Woodmen

(Subscriber)
Spectator Sports – February 1

(Subscriber)
High school scoreboard – February 1

(Subscriber)
Soccer player’s career coming up Aces

(Subscriber)

On the record

Police, Fire – February 1

(Subscriber)
Police, Fire – January 31

(Subscriber)
Police, Fire – January 30

(Subscriber)
Courts – January 28

(Subscriber)

Stay connected

11,690FansLike
3,617FollowersFollow

Obituaries

Brenda L. (Cornelius) Burkhart

(Free)
Debra K. Cox

(Free)
Robert Arthur Martin

(Free)

The Trump Transition

Nuptials

Wiseman

(Free)
Matler—Porter

(Free)
White

(Free)

State

National

Sports

Politics

Business

International

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Science & Technology

© 2017 Daily Journal unless otherwise noted. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy
Part of the AIM Media network