RIGHT NOW: 27° Partly Cloudy
TODAY: 45° Clear
TONIGHT: 38° Clear
Franklin man injured in ATV accident

(Free)
Center Grove works hard to beat Woodmen

(Subscriber)
Sweet ’16

(Subscriber)
placeholder

(Subscriber)

Local

Police urge caution with firearms on New Year’s

-
(Subscriber)
If you are planning to celebrate the New Year at home, police are putting out a warning to keep your guns inside, preferably. Unless you...
Photo Gallery: Happy Noon Year

(Free)
Restoring an icon: Iconic statue in need of some love, affection

(Subscriber)
Looking back at the highs, and lows, of 2016

(Subscriber)
College notes – December 31

(Subscriber)

Local Sports

High school scoreboard – December 31

(Subscriber)
Rebels take two in 2016

(Subscriber)
Indian Creek wins 3rd straight Monrovia tourney

(Subscriber)
Spectator Sports – December 31

(Subscriber)

On the record

Police, Fire – December 31

(Subscriber)
Courts – December 31

(Subscriber)
Marriage Licenses – December 30

(Subscriber)
Police, Fire – December 30

(Subscriber)

Stay connected

11,525FansLike
3,545FollowersFollow

Obituaries

Patsy Jo Wheeler

(Free)
Precia Ann (Oberle) Deckard

(Free)
William Henry ‘Bill’ DeWees

(Free)

The Trump Transition

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

-
(Free)
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about...
Trump says he doesn’t trust computers as he rings in 2017

(Free)
New UN chief urges New Year’s resolution: ‘Put Peace First’

(Free)
New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump

(Free)
The Latest: Trump holds New Year’s bash at Mar-a-Lago

(Free)
Trump ditches media for golf game

(Free)
Massachusetts Democrats hope to tie GOP Gov. Baker to Trump

(Free)
Confirmations, conservative agenda on tap for GOP panels

(Free)
In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obama’s agenda

(Free)

Nuptials

McIninch-Gerbick

(Free)
Cruser

(Free)
Ellen Tremiti-Aaron Waltke

(Free)

State

National

Sports

Politics

Business

International

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Science & Technology

© All content copyright Daily Journal, a publication of AIM Media Indiana unless otherwise noted.