RIGHT NOW: 35° Overcast
TODAY: 37° Snow Showers
TONIGHT: 29° Snow Showers
Still on the books

(Subscriber)
Creative incubator

(Subscriber)
Former Franklin mayor adjusts to job at state level

(Subscriber)
Victim requests charge dropped

(Subscriber)

Local

Free Time – January 26

(Free)
Seasonal DAILY JOURNAL BRIDAL SHOW, noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Valle Vista Country Club, 775 E. Main St., Greenwood, booths, food samples, prizes, vendors...
Greenwood Public Library starting new wine and book club

(Subscriber)
‘Puppy Pawlooza’ event to benefit Gateway Services

(Subscriber)
Magen’s picks – January 26

(Subscriber)
Service of Love

(Subscriber)

Local Sports

Fishing expo coming to Franklin

(Subscriber)
At 6-foot-9, Sonderman a focal point in the middle for Roncalli

(Subscriber)
Spectator Sports – January 26

(Subscriber)
Grizzlies snap out of slump with victory

(Subscriber)

On the record

Police, Fire – January 26

(Subscriber)
Police, Fire – January 25

(Subscriber)
Restaurant inspections – January 24

(Subscriber)
Police, Fire – January 24

(Subscriber)

Stay connected

11,648FansLike
3,600FollowersFollow

Obituaries

Marilyn Sue (Schmitt) Wilham

(Free)
Margaret Hawhee

(Free)
Anthony Scott Taylor

(Free)

The Trump Transition

Nuptials

White

(Free)
Cook-Bedward

(Free)
McIninch-Gerbick

(Free)

State

National

Sports

Politics

Business

International

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Science & Technology

© All content copyright Daily Journal, a publication of AIM Media Indiana unless otherwise noted. Click here for privacy policy