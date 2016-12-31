Local
Police urge caution with firearms on New Year’s
If you are planning to celebrate the New Year at home, police are putting out a warning to keep your guns inside, preferably. Unless you...
The Trump Transition
Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about...
Sports
- All
- Indianapolis Colts
- Indiana Pacers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Butler Bulldogs
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Indiana State Sycamores
More